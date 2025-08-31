Zenith Bank Women Basketball League: First Bank whip MFM to confirm final ticket

The Phase 2 of the ongoing Zenith Bank Women Basketball League continued with First Bank beating defending champions, MFM, 62-51 points in the Atlantic Conference, thereby avenging their Phase 1 defeat.

It would be recalled that MFM defeated their opponent in Phase 1 played in Benin, Edo State and had their smooth run punctured with the defeat in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Both MFM and First Bank are already assured of a place in the Final 8 scheduled for Lagos in September as the defending champions seek for their third back-to-back title after winning the last two editions.

The first game on Saturday between Dolphins and Bayelsa Blue Whales ended with the Lagos side outscoring Whales 52-39 points.

