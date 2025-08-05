Zenith Bank receives D’Tigress, dolls out N200m to African Champions

Sponsors of the Women National Basketball League, Zenith Bank Plc, on Tuesday at a reception held at their Abuja head office in Maitama, rolled out the drums for the victorious D’Tigress of Nigeria after the team secured a record-breaking fifh back-to-back AfroBasket title, dolling out a reward of N200 million.

Each of the players will receive N10 million, which will be paid into their Zenith Bank accounts, while the technical crew and others will share the remaining.

D’Tigress, after beating Mali 78-64 in the final played in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday, arrived the country on Monday afternoon and were hosted by President Bola Tinubu, where they were rewarded with national honours, houses, and cash rewards.

After sponsoring the national women league for 18 years with some of the players in the past title winning team going through the league as two of the current team, Murjanatu Musa, the MVP of the Air Warriors team that won the league title in 2022, and Ifunnaya Okoro with the current coach of the team, Rena Wakama, also participating in the league as a player with First Bank Women Basketball team.

Present at the reception were some of Zenith Bank’s Executive Directors, who expressed their appreciation to the D’Tigress for making the country proud.

They were Adobi Nwapa, Akin Ogunranti, Henry Oroh, and Louis Odom.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko; President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, and some of his board members were also at the colourful event.

While appreciating the D’Tigress for a job well done, the GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank, Dame Adaora Umeoji, said the outfit would continue to support the women basketball in Nigeria as they look forward to the team excelling at the world stage.

Dr. Umeoji said: “Your victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket is not just a win for Nigeria, it is a win for African sports,” she said.

“At Zenith Bank, we celebrate your victory – not just as supporters, but as longstanding partners in the development of women’s basketball in Nigeria.

“I hereby reaffirm Zenith Bank’s steadfast commitment to advancing women’s basketball and promoting sports development across Nigeria.”

Responding to the kind gesture, the captain of the team and the Most Valuable Player of the AfroBasket, Amy Okonkwo, appreciated the financial institution for doing a lot for women basketball in the country.

