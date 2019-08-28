Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Zenith Bank Plc, has introduced the Zenith Children’s Account Education Loan to assist parents pay their children/wards school fees as the new school session begins.

The loan offering, which is disbursed directly to the account of the beneficiary’s school, comes at a very competitive interest rate and flexible repayment tenors.

To access the loan, parents are required to open a ZECA account for their children/wards at any of the bank’s branches.

Commenting on the new loan product, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said: “The bank remains focused on providing premium financial solutions that create value for its customers and meet their lifestyle needs.”

ZECA is a specialized savings product for children between the ages of 0 and 17.

The account enables parents/guardians save towards securing the financial future of their children/wards.

Zenith Bank Plc is recognized as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Nigeria and was voted the most customer-focused bank in Nigeria for the Retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey.

The bank’s commitment to world-class service standards has led to several product innovations over the last few weeks, including the Zenith Timeless Account, which allows Nigerians aged 55 years and above bank for free; Zenith Save for Me, a high interest target savings account; and Dubai Visa Service on the Zenith Internet Banking Platform, which allows convenient application and payment for visas to Dubai.