Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Basketball League: Teams arrive Lagos for finals

The 2025 edition of the Zenith Bank/Nigeria Basketball Federation National Women’s Basketball League takes centre stage in Lagos this week as the eight finalists are expected to arrive on Monday.

According to the schedule released by the NBBF, hostilities begin on Tuesday with the eight teams battling to emerge champions this term.

Four teams qualified from each of the two conferences: Atlantic Conference and Savannah Conference.

The Titans, Air Warriors, Royal Aces, Nigeria Customs, First Bank, MFM, Dolphins, and Bayelsa Wales Basketball Clubs will compete in the Final Eight at the Basketball Courts of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos between September 16 and 20, 2025.

The Chairperson of the 2025 Zenith Women’s Basketball League, Perpetua Clement, said the NBBF was ready to stage a hitch-free Final 8, adding that the Musa Kida-led body has been working round the clock to put all necessary things in place for the finals.

“We expect a big spectacle in Lagos and the NBBF is ready,” Clement said.

The Group managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Adaora Umeoji, said the company was proud about the progress of the women’s league with every edition getting better over the years.

Also Read

Dame Umeoji said: “We are happy that over the years, the league has produced super stars for Nigeria who are now very consistent on the African continent in the past 10 years.

“We are all happy with the amazing run of D’Tigress, but the journey of some of these players started from the league here.

“I wish all the participants the best in this year’s Final 8.”

From the results posted in the First and Second Phases of the competition, this edition will be a straight fight between defending champions, MFM, and former champions, First Bank, just as The Titans could be spoilers in the mix.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']