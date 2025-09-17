Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Basketball League: MFM return to winning ways

After their shock defeat on the opening day against Dolphins Women Basketball team, the defending champions of the Zenith Bank/NBBF Women Basketball League, MFM Women Basketball team, on Wednesday returned to winning ways, thrashing Customs Women Basketball team 78-42 points.

Despite leading with more than 15 points against Dolphins Women Basketball team on the opening day, the champions succumbed to several onslaught from their opponent as they lost the game 51-41 points.

According to the coach of the team, Ochuko Owolabi, the loss against Dolphins was a wake-up call for the team and was happy that they responded with the win against Customs.

Coach Owolabi said they must also get their acts together when they take on The Titans in their final group game on Thursday.

This is to ensure that they secure their place in the last four.

In the first game of the day, Bayelsa Blue Whales also secured their first win of the finals, beating Air Warriors 65-47 points to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the final four with both Air Warriors and Nigeria Customs currently on the verge of elimination after losing two games in the series.

The Head Coach of Bayelsa Blue Whales, Tony Nelson, said there is hope for them as they have already won a game.

Nelson said all they need to do is to win their final game, adding that from the semifinal, anything can happen.

Dolphins also put their feet almost in the final after securing another victory in the finals, defeating Titans 63-39 points.

Meanwhile, the teams have applauded the sponsor of the league, Zenith Bank, for the upward raise in the prize money for this year’s final.

It would be recalled that Zenith Bank announced a new prize money of N7.5 million for the winner, while the second and third runner up will go home with N5 million and N3 million respectively.

