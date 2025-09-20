Zenith Bank/NBBF Women Basketball League: Dolphins beat First Bank for second title

Dolphins Women’s Basketball team on Saturday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos secured their second title in style after beating the record winner of the league, First Bank Women’s Basketball team, 61-55 points after overtime, ending their quest for La-Decima, after winning the title nine times in the past.

It was all Dolphins, but they had to dig deep to secure the win after First Bank rallied back to tie the game 53-53 and led it into overtime.

The champions secured the first and second quarters and deserve their win, with the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Musa Kida, and Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, present at the finals.

The GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank PlC, Dr. Adaora Umeoji, performed the official tipoff of the finals just moments after former champion, MFM, defeated Royal Aces in the third place match by 70-42 points.

Zenith Bank Plc’s Executive Director, Adobi Stella Nwapa, who stood in for the GMD/CEO after she had to leave the venue for another official function, expressed joy on how the 2025 finals panned out, while also giving assurance for a better outing in 2026 when the sponsorship will get to the 20th year.

Nwapa said: “As the sole sponsor of this event, you can see how the event has transformed.

“The price money increase is now N15.5 million.

“We were able to go live through livestreams of all the games and people in America, especially the African champions, D’Tigress, and some scouts looking at the players with the hope of recruiting them.

“So we are happy with the outcome and everything that happened from start till end.”

