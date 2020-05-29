In an attempt to connect emotionally to its Muslim customers by sending them Eid-el-Fitri greetings, Zenith Bank created an ad. In the ad, a man is seen sitting down and pointing the index finger of his left hand to do Tashahhud also known as at-Tahiyyat meaning the “testimony of faith.”

But this is a monumental blunder because the Muslims use their right index finger (not the left) for the Tashahhud. This blunder caused a serious backlash. But the bank corrected it.

The bank posted another message which shows a Muslim man closing his eyes and raising his hands with the palms facing the ears. This is another blunder because Muslims don’t close their eyes during prayers and the palms face front during takbirs. Even during the Adhan palms are placed on the ears.

This led to more negative reactions. An Osun-based legal practitioner and Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of AL Jazeera Magazine, wrote on his wall: “Can you imagine in this age, the advert man that prepared this advert copy is still ignorant of the fact that Muslims use right hand to do ataya, not left hand?” (opera news, 2020).

Abimbola Adekola Alubarika wrote: “When the management are ignorant and hypocritical in dealing with Islamic affairs.” (Newsday, 2020)

Effective communication is not an accident, it is only achieved via Strategic Communication. The onus of understanding your message is on you (the sender) not the receiver. You cannot give your wife the wrong bra size on her birthday and expect her to understand that your staff made the mistake. It evinces the value you attach to her.

Not one but two consecutive gaffes for the same event. This is not coincidental it shows lack of strategic planning and occurs usually when PR is seen just as a messaging tool and not a strategic management tool.

Communication is the sharing of meaning. The journey of the message in your communication ends only when the target audience interprets and understands it the way you want them to interpret and understand it. This is why restaurants don’t serve people food without first giving them (customer) a list of their (restaurant) menu.

Strategic communication is a type of communication that helps you move your audience from where they are now to where you want them to be not because you intimidate or force them but because they think and feel it is where they ought to be.

Strategic communication involves message engineering, which include:

1. Strategic thinking

2. Meeting audience where they are,

3. understanding message mapping,

4. The understanding of the psychology and philosophy of words.

Thus, Strategic Communication goes beyond just communicating, it is strategically planned, laser targeted and most importantly implanted. And you cannot effectively laser target a message without a thorough understanding of the target audience.

Leaders, Brands and Organisations need to communicate in a way that yields the desired result. Hence, the need for re-engineering our messages in PR. #MessageEngineering.

. Ayodele is a specialist in message engineering. He helps Leaders, Brands and Organizations communicate in a way that yields the desired result. He can be reached via: [email protected], 08077932282.