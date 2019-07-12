Zenith Bank Plc has introduced the Zenith Timeless Account, which allows Nigerians aged 55 years and above to enjoy free financial services.

The Zenith Timeless Account is a product offering targeted at senior citizens, aged 55 years and above, pensioners, potential and existing retirees, which allows them bank for free and conduct banking transactions with ease.

Holders of the Zenith Timeless Account enjoys interest on Savings Account and are not required to pay maintenance, debit card, cheque book or SMS notification fees.

They also enjoy priority treatment at all Zenith Bank branches nationwide and have access to a wide range of travel and holiday offers on tickets.

The Bank has given those with savings or current account with Zenith Bank and who are above 55 years old to convert the account for the purpose of the scheme.

They can reactivate the account and begin to enjoy all the benefits of the Zenith Timeless Account by visiting the bank’s website: www.zenithbank.com, or any of our branches to open the account or reactivate your old account.