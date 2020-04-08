Zenith Bank introduces automated banking service

Zenith Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, has introduced an automated voice banking service, an interactive voice response solution which enables customers to perform basic banking transactions by dialing a dedicated phone line through their registered phone numbers and following the prompts.

By simply dialing +234 (1) 278 7000 from the phone number linked to their accounts and following the prompts, customers can pay DSTV/GOTV bills, restrict their accounts or block their cards, request account statement via email, view the last five transactions, transfer funds, buy airtime and lots more.

Speaking on the launch of the product, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the “Zenith automated voice banking service is designed to ensure a truly amazing experience that will offer convenience for our teeming customers”.

The GMD added that the self-service product offers quick response to customers in addition to security entrenched by the multilayer authentication mechanism.

Onyeagwu urged the Bank’s customers to take advantage of this unique service, particularly at this critical time when the physical interface with the Bank has been greatly impacted due to social distancing and the restriction of movement in some states of the federation due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank said further in a statement on Wednesday announcing the development: “Zenith Bank has clearly distinguished itself in the Nigerian financial services industry through superior service quality, unique customer experience and sound financial indices.

“The bank remains a clear leader in the digital space with several firsts in the deployment of innovative products, solutions and alternative channels that ensure convenience, speed and safety of transactions.

“The Bank’s commitment to world-class service standards has led to several product innovations over the last couple of months including the ‘Zenith Timeless Account’, which allows Nigerians aged 55 years and above Bank for free, the ‘Zenith Save4me’, a high-interest target savings account and ‘Dubai Visa Service’ on the Zenith Internet Banking Platform, which allows convenient application and payment for visas to Dubai.

“As a testament to its excellent performance, commitment to best-in-class service and recognition as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Nigeria, Zenith Bank was ranked as the Best Digital Bank in Nigeria 2019 by Agusto and Co. The Bank was also voted as the Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria 2019 by the World Finance and emerged as Bank of the Year and Best Bank in Retail Banking at the 2019 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BOFI) Awards. Most recently, Zenith Bank was recognized as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria, for the third consecutive year, in the Banker Magazine ‘Top 500 Banking Brands 2020’ and the Bank of the Decade (People’s Choice) at the ThisDay Awards 2020.”

