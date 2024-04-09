Zenith Bank grows total assets to N20.4b, proposes dividends

Zenith Bank Plc says its total assets grew to N20.368 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company Secretary, Michael Otu, said this in the bank’s audited results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The results were sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited in Lagos.

This represents an increase of 65.78 percent when compared to N12.286 billion recorded in the same period of 2022.

The bank’s Profit Before Tax increased by 179.63 percent in the year ended 2023 to N795.962 million, compared to N284.65 million recorded in 2022.

Its Profit After Tax for the year under review stood at N676.909 million against N223.911 million posted in the previous year, representing an increase of 202.31 percent.

Also, the bank’s gross earnings, which closed at N945.554 million in the 2022 financial year, rose to N2.131 billion as at December 31, 2023, indicating an increase of 125.35 percent.

The bank’s total liabilities rose to N18.045 billion during the year under review, representing an increase of 66.06 percent as against N10.906 billion posted in year 2022.

Meanwhile, its Board of Directors has proposed to pay shareholders a total dividend per share of N3.20 from the retained earnings accounts as at December 31, 2023.

The dividend will be presented for ratification by the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the bank.

The Directors said the payment of dividends is subject to a withholding tax rate of 10 percent in the hands of qualified recipients.