Zenith Bank GMD passes CIS exam, inducted as associate member

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers on Thursday inducted the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, as an associate member.

Oluropo Dada, President/Chairman of Governing Council of CIS, praised him for passing the institute’s professional exam.

Dada, at the induction in Lagos, urged the Zenith Bank boss to serve on one or more committees of the institute to share from his wealth of experience for the growth and development of the stockbroking profession in Nigeria.

He said: “I hereby confirm that our inductee, today, has gone through the rigours of sitting for and passing the professional examinations of the CIS.

“That examination is widely regarded as one of the toughest in the world.

“Not only that, he has gone through intense practical internship under highly-respected senior colleagues, during which he demonstrated a high degree of competence as an investment analyst with a trustworthy character.

“That makes him stand out as a professional that can be trusted by investors in Nigeria and abroad.”

According to him, the first rule of the stockbroking profession is integrity, while the tenet is: “My word is my bond.”

Dada said that while Onyeagwu was already familiar with this principle, having had an illustrious banking career, it was important to note that there was no place for rascality in the stockbroking profession.

Responding, Onyeagwu thanked the institute and promised to abide by the ethics of the profession.

He said that the Nigerian capital market had a lot of untapped opportunities, noting that within the last decade, no major or mega Initial Public Offering had taken place in the market.

The Zenith Bank boss said: “We will work together to deepen the market and support market literacy.”

Goodwill messages were delivered by eminent Nigerians, including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group; Jim Ovia, Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc; and Bola Koko, Chief Executive Officer of FMDQ, to felicitate Onyeagwu.

A consummate banker and financial expert, Onyeagwu was trained in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and United States of America.

He is a graduate of Accounting from Auchi Polytechnic, where he obtained Ordinary National Diploma in 1984 and Higher National Diploma in 1987.

He qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1989, while he was still undergoing the compulsory National Youth Service Corps scheme.

Onyeagwu was named a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in 2003.

He is an alumnus of the University of Oxford, England, where he obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Strategy, and Certificate in Macroeconomics, among other achievements.