Zenith Bank donates N200m to victorious D’Tigress team

Zenith Bank has gifted the victorious D’Tigress N200 million.

On Sunday, the Nigeria team defeated Mali 78-64 in the final, which was held at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan.

The victory makes Nigeria the only country ever to win the women’s Afrobasket title five times in a row.

D’Tigress also booked an automatic ticket for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Berlin, Germany.

According to a statement by Zenith Bank, N10 million each will be credited to all the players’ Zenith bank Account that will be opened for them, while the remaining money will be shared among the technical team.

For their victory, President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours on all members of the D’Tigress team.

The president also pledged $100,000 to each of the players and an additional $50,000 to members of the technical crew.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented Tinubu at the event, announced the rewards while receiving D’Tigress at the presidential villa on Monday.

Each player and official in the team will also be getting a flat in the Federal Capital Territory.

