Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup hits quarterfinal stage

The 2025 Delta Principals’ Cup football competition, sponsored by Zenith Bank PLC, has entered a crucial stage with the emergence of quarterfinalists from the zonal playoffs decided last week in various centres across the state.

Over 1,000 secondary schools registered for the annual youth developmental initiative, which is in its eighth edition.

The kick off took place on September 18, 2025 in Asaba, the Delta State capital, and it is now in the final stages with only eight teams still on the cards gunning for the ultimate winners’ trophy.

The teams took part in the preliminaries at local government level with only one school winning the sole LG ticket to feature in the zonal face-off.

After the exciting zonal hostilities, Ika North East, Aniocha South, Isoko South, Warri South West, Ndokwa West, Uvwie, Ughelli North and Ughelli South qualified for the last eight stage.

In the pairing released by the organisers, Hideaplus Limited, Efeizomor Secondary School Owa, representing Ika North East will clash with Justice, Peace and Success Secondary School, winners of the Aniocha South LG, at the St. Patrick College Asaba.

Also Read

Isoko South LG Champions, St. Michael College, Oleh has a date with Ogbe Ijoh Grammar school, winners of the Warri South West LG, just as Champions of Ndokwa West LG, Utagba Ogbe Grammar school, will tango with Urhobo College, Effurun, the Uvwie LG champions.

The last quarterfinal fixture is a straight fight between Ughelli North champions, Pearlview International School, and Otokutu Grammar School of Ughelli South.

All the matches are billed to take place on October 7, 2025.

The CEO of Hideaplus Limited, Tony Pemu, told newsmen at the weekend that all was set for the final stages of the competition.

Pemu said: “It is getting more interesting.

“The teams in the last eight are all very good and we expect things to get better as we move on further.”