Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup: Goals galore in LG finals

The 2025 edition of the Delta State Principals’ Cup football Competition sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc enters the zonal level on September 30 after winners emerged from the 25 Local Governments in the state in what has been described as goals galore.

A total of 25 schools that won the zonal tickets from the LG preliminary games gave football lovers in the state interesting show with plenty of goals in the final matches.

In the final of the Sapele LGA, Okotie-Eboh G/S defeated Okpe Government School 5:1 in a six-goal thriller, just as Urhobo College beat Alegbo College 3-0 to emerge the champions of Uvwie LG.

Also, in the final of Ughelli South, Otokutu Government School defeated Ovwor M/S/S 4-0.

Another high victory margin was recorded in the final at the Ndokwa-East LGA, Aboh as Ashaka M/S/S, Ashaka whipped Oduga S/S Ushie 8-0 in a one sided encounter, while the final of Patani LGA saw a keen contest in which Oproza G/S, Patani bowed 3-2 to Uduophori Secondary Commercial School after a penalty shootout.

For the Isoko North LGA, Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro walloped Iyede Secondary Commercial School 5-0 to clinch the sole ticket, while a keen contest was experienced in another five-goal thriller decided in the final of the Ethiope East LGA in which Abraka G/S defeated Ojeta Secondary School 3-2 in a tight encounter.

According to the CEO of Hideaplus, organisers of the developmental football competition, Tony Pemu, the ongoing edition has been intense with high prospects of a spectacular final stage games.

Pemu said: “The young lads are fired up with hunger for success written all over them.

“We are going to witness an amazing contest in the final stages.”

After the zonal contest, quarterfinalists will emerge to compete for honours on October 7, while the semifinals are billed for October 9, 2025.

The final match will take place on October 16th at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, the Delta State capital.