Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup: Finalists emerge

For the third year running, a new winner is set to emerge at the 2025 Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup after two new schools: Ogbe-ijoh Grammar School, Warri South West and Otokutu Grammar School, Ughelli South, secured their places in the final of this year’s tournament.

On September 18, 2025, the annual competition kicked off in Asaba, the Delta State capital, and now the finalists have emerged.

In one of the semifinal games on Thursday at Notre Dame College, Ozoro, the game between Ogbe-Ijoh Grammar School, Warri South West and Justice Peace and Success Academy, Aniocha South ended 2-2 with the game going into penalties.

The pulsating penalty kicks saw Ogbe-Ijoh emerging winner as the spot kicks ended 5-4 in their favour.

The second semifinal at the Government College, Ughelli between Urhobo College, Uvwie and Otokutu Grammar School, Ughelli South was a straightforward result as Otokutu thrashed their opponents 3-0.

The final will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on October 16 with the day starting with the third place game between Justice Peace and Success Academy and Urhobo College, Uvwie before the main event of the day.

Over 1,000 secondary schools started the competition from the preliminary stage with the sole aim of dethroning the 2024 winner, Ugbomro Secondary School, Ugbomro, who defeated Umutu Mixed School, Umutu 2-0 in the final.