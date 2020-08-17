Leading consumer and SME finance company, Zedvance Finance Limited, has revealed plans to empower small and medium-sized businesses with interest-free credit to catalyze their growth against the backdrop of the global economic downturn occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Driven by a need to create a support system for SMEs at this uncertain time, the company will be running a three weeks virtual campaign, with the theme: “Keeping SMEs Alive.”

Speaking on the initiative, the Acting Chief Executive Officer, Zedvance Finance, Ever Obi, said the objective of the initiative was to help SMEs stay afloat at this crucial time and promote economic enterprise in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility pillars.

Obi said: “We understand the critical role loans play in helping SMEs looking to take their businesses to the forefront of the market. More importantly, we know that interest-free loans will allow them accelerate growth by reducing the burden of loan interest payment.

“Essentially, we are creating a support system for SMEs. Majority of our youth are budding entrepreneurs. While we provide ‘safe’ capital for them, we believe that some level of guidance on corporate and product strategy will also be invaluable. For this reason, we will be having five top entrepreneurs that will be speaking on different topics on entrepreneurship via our social media platform during the campaign.”

Speaking on how to pitch for the zero-interest loan, Lukmon Oloyede, Head, Product Marketing and Brand Communications, said: “All entrepreneurs can send their ‘pitch’ via Zedvance’s Social Media platforms – @zedvance on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn or email [email protected]. Participants are to invite their friends and family to like your pitch, follow Zedvance social media platforms and state why they deserve a zero-interest loan for your business.”

Through Zedvance’s Instagram Live Chat, Tunji Andrews, Co-Founder, Awabah Nigeria, will be speaking on: “Strategies for SME Fund Raising in a pandemic era”; Chidi Nwaogu, C0-Founder and CEO, Publiseer, will shed light on: “How to Avoid Common Startup Pitfalls”; while osin Oshinowo, Founder, cmDesign Atelier, will also lead the conversation on: “Building a Globally Competitive Creative Enterprise.”

Lanre Messan, CEO, FirstFounders will talk on: “Securing Funding for SMEs in a Post Pandemic Era,” and Margarita Adokuru, Founder, Margaritas Farm, will speak on: “Building Global Competitive Agric-Business in Nigeria.”

The first edition of the campaign will hold from August 18 to 31, 2020.

Zedvance Finance Limited loans are accessible through a range of self-service digital channels, including website: www.zedvance.com; mobile app: MoneyPal (available on Google Playstore); and phone call to the Customer Service Centre on: 07001001000.

Customers can access loans between N2,500 and N5 million in minutes depending on their credit score.