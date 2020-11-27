Leading consumer finance company, Zedvance, has announced a partnership agreement with AMARA MEDICARE that will enable its customers in Lagos have access to discounted health benefits on eye, dental or ENT care services.

The company disclosed the partnership at its Head Office in Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday.

According to the Managing Director of Zedvance Finance, Ever Obi, the partnership is part of the company’s commitment to always put its customers first.

Obi said: “As a customer-centric fintech company, we believe there is no better way to support our customers at this time than to care about their health.

“With this partnership with AMARA MEDICARE, all new and existing customers with a Zedvance loan of N100,000 and above will get up to 50 per cent discount on eye, dental or ENT care services at any of the clinic’s centres in Lagos.

“This offer will be available from 1st to 31st December 2020.”

Speaking further on the initiative, Emeka Emenike, co-founder of AMARA MEDICARE, noted that customers of Zedvance will have access to 50 per cent off hearing tests (Audiometry) and teeth whitening at Amara Medicare centres in Ikoyi, VGC, Eleganza Gardens, Ajah and Sangotedo.

Emenike added: “They can also get 25 per cent off ophthalmic services.”

AMARA MEDICARE is a patient centric healthcare company focused on the ophthalmic, ENT and dental segment.

Zedvance loans are available to salary-earners in Nigeria with qualifying customers receiving loans in less than three hours (for already existing customers) and less than five hours (for new customers).

Customers can access Zedvance loans through self-service digital channels, including WhatsApp, by chatting with Zee on 09060003933; online, at www.zedvance.com; and a phone call to the Customer Service Centre on 07001001000.