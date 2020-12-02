New-age financial solutions powerhouse, Zedcrest Group, has again won the Diversified Financial Services Group for the Year Award at the BusinessDay 2020 Banks and Other Financial Institutions Awards held in Lagos.

The consumer lending subsidiary of the company, Zedvance Finance Limited, also bagged the Best Automated Loan Origination and Processing Company of the Year for its adoption of paperless loan application process and prompt disbursement of loans to thousands of Nigerians.

Presenting the Zedcrest Group award to the company, Frank Aigbogun, the Publisher of BusinessDay, congratulated the management and staff of Zedcrest for their devotion towards building inter-connected financial solutions across Africa.

The Group Managing Director of Zedcrest, Adedayo Amzat, said the recognition is a reminder that there is a reward for hard work and an encouragement for the team to do more.

Amzat said: “It is needless to say that the business environment is getting more volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous by the day but with the right team and drivers in place, we were able to meet our proposed target for year-end.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, #EndSars protest and economic recession experienced in 2020, we were able to successfully launch our digital asset management and investment firm, ZIMVEST.

“This award is a reminder that there is a reward for hard work. I am particularly excited that we are winning these awards.

“This means a lot to us at Zedcrest Group and further reinforces our culture of dedication.

“It will inspire the team to do more and, certainly, we can only improve on our performance and win more awards in the coming years.”

Commenting on the award won by Zedvance Finance, Ever Obi, Acting Managing Director of Zedvance Finance Limited, said: “We are very pleased to be recognized as the ‘Best Automated Loan Origination and Processing Company of the Year’.

“This particular award reflects our continuous efforts towards promoting financial inclusion through technological innovation.

“Part of our digital transformation strategy is to create a seamless process of capturing customers’ data, verifying creditworthiness of prospects and improving loan application experience of customers through our digital channels.”

BAFI Awards seeks to identify and celebrate the financial institutions and leaders that have excelled across many areas, including financial performance, shareholder value creation, brand value accretion, corporate governance, sustainability, employment of new technology, compliance, innovation, and contribution to the industry’s overall growth.

The BAFI Awards are universally recognised as the benchmark of excellence in Nigeria’s financial services industry.

The company received both awards just a few weeks after one of its subsidiaries, Zedcap Partners Limited, emerged as the FMDQ Gold Award winner for the Best Brokerage Service Firm in Nigeria.

It clinched the honour for the second consecutive year as well.

The subsidiaries of Zedcrest Group include Zedcap Partners, the leading and largest interdealer brokerage firm in Nigeria; Zedvance Finance Limited, foremost consumer lending company in the country; and ZIMVEST (Zedcrest Investment Managers), a new age expert investment management and wealth solutions provider.