Zedcrest Capital, a new-age financial solutions powerhouse, has been recognised as the Best Proprietary Investments Firm in Nigeria by international magazine, Global Business Outlook.

The UK-based publication made the announcement on its official website on June 17, 2019.

According to GBO, Zedcrest Capital bagged the accolade for its consistent contributions to the nation’s economy by providing relevant market insight, advisory and seamless investment services for local and international investors.

Commenting on the award, Adedayo Amzat, Group Managing Director of Zedcrest Capital Group, said the recognition consolidates the company’s status as a leading proprietary investment firm in Nigeria.

Amzat said: “We are profoundly honoured and exceedingly humbled to have been recognized by a credible international publication like Global Business Outlook. Just two months ago, we were adjudged Proprietary Investment Company of the Year at the International Standard Leadership Summit & Excellence Awards organized by World Quality Alliance. These accolades, without any iota of doubt, validate our status as a leading proprietary investment firm in Nigeria.”

Amzat also added that the company will continue to raise the bar by creating wealth for its clients through its services such as fixed income securities trading, asset management and proprietary investments.

Global Business Outlook Awards aimed to recognize and reward excellence in business in the public and private sectors all over the globe and were open to companies of all sizes based in any geographic location.

Global Business Outlook magazine provides comprehensive, detailed, factual and up-to-date coverage of Global Banking, Insurance, Brokerage, Islamic Finance, Hedge Funds, Brands, Energy, Hospitality, Real Estate Startups and emergent technologies such as Block chain and Internet of Things — that are set to make a major impact on our lives, the way we interact and do business. The magazine follows key market trends and winning business strategies from around the globe.