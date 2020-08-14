New-age financial solutions powerhouse, Zedcrest Capital Limited, has been named the Leading Proprietary Investment Firm in Nigeria and the Best Financial Management Firm in Nigeria by International Business Magazine.

The company received the awards just a few days after its recognition by UK-based publication, Global Business Outlook, as the Best Proprietary Investments Firm in Nigeria for a second consecutive year.

In a a statement on Friday in Lagos, Group Managing Director of Zedcrest, Adedayo Saheed Amzat, said the award was an acknowledgement of the company’s consistent focus on strategic and value-driven investments that will foster economic growth in Africa.

Adedayo said: “We are truly delighted to have won these international awards. To us, it’s an indication of the positive impact we are making, locally and internationally. Zedcrest Capital remains committed to building inter-connected financial services across Africa.

“At Zedcrest Capital, we are growing businesses primed for sustainability, nation-building, development and economic growth.

“We believe we are particularly positioned to lead the transformation of the African financial services industry. Deploying capital and cutting edge technology, we are on a mission to build an interconnected and vibrant African financial services landscape. It has not been done before. We will do it.”

Zedcrest Capital is a privately-owned proprietary and capital management firm investing in debt and equity capital markets, business acquisitions and buyouts.

The company has set the bar as one of the industry’s most innovative and enduring firms.

International Business Magazine is a Dubai, UAE-based publication carving a niche in an already aggressive and competitive world of Business and Financial Award Journals.

Backed by several subject matter experts and a strong research analyst wing, it promotes best in-house talents and thus awards exceptional, unique, talented firebrands and corporate across the globe.