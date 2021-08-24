Zappacosta joins Atalanta 

Davide Zappacosta has officially joined Atalanta on a permanent transfer from Chelsea, returning to where he started.

The wing-back had his medical this morning and completed the €10m deal, after La Dea swooped to beat Fiorentina, who had only been prepared to sign him on loan with option to buy.

This is the 29-year-old’s third stint with Atalanta, as he came up through their youth academy and left on loan for Avellino in 2011.

He returned in 2014-15, making his Serie A debut with three goals in 30 games, sold to Torino in 2015.

The Chelsea experience was ruined in part by injuries, so he had loans with Roma and Genoa before this comeback, totalling two goals in 52 competitive games for the Blues.