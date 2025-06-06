Zamfara urges continued prayers to end banditry

The Zamfara State Government has urged residents not to relent in their continued prayer for an end to banditry in the state.

In a statewide broadcast on Friday to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the acting Governor, Mani Mummuni, commended the people for their steadfast prayers and support for Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration.

Mummuni expressed gratitude to God for the successes recorded by Lawal across various sectors, attributing the achievements to the persistent prayers of the citizens.

He noted that the security situation in the state had improved significantly and urged residents to sustain the momentum.

“We are all living witnesses to the fact that the security situation has significantly improved compared to what we met on the ground,” he said.

“This is a result of your continued prayers and support for the administration of my principal, Governor Dauda Lawal.

“In fact, Governor Dauda Lawal has performed above average on his six-point agenda within just two years in office.

“He has done commendably well in the areas of security, healthcare, education, road construction, youth and women empowerment, as well as agriculture.

“He needs your continued support and prayers to rescue the state from collapse.”

The acting governor also called on residents to observe the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in line with Islamic principles, warning against immoral behaviour during the festivities.

“I urge the good people of Zamfara State to conduct themselves in a manner that aligns with Islamic teachings during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration,” he concluded.

Post Views: 4