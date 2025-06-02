Zamfara: Troops neutralize 20 terrorists in Maraya Wabi attack

Troops of Operation Fasan Yamma, in a combined ground and aerial offensive, eliminated over 20 terrorists and repelled an attempted invasion of Maraya Wabi village in Zamfara State over the weekend.

Military sources confirmed the success of the operation, which followed a precision airstrike on terrorist positions on May 31, 2025.

It was learnt that ground troops were subsequently deployed on June 1 to assess the impact of the air interdiction and secure the affected areas.

During the mop-up operation in Maraya and Wabi villages, troops encountered and eliminated several insurgents, destroying their motorcycles and disrupting their planned assault.

However, two members of a local vigilante group who had joined the military effort were killed in the crossfire, while two others sustained injuries.

According to sources, the casualties occurred because the vigilantes defied orders from their commander to withdraw from the frontline.

“Despite clear instructions to fall back, some vigilantes pursued the fleeing terrorists into the forest.

“Tragically, during an aerial bombardment targeting the escape route of the terrorists, they were caught in the crossfire,” a source disclosed.

The leader of the vigilante group has since taken full responsibility for the incident.

He acknowledged that the casualties resulted from disobedience by some of his men, who failed to retreat as directed.

“The commander apologized to the military and clarified that the error was entirely on the part of the vigilantes, not the air support team.

“He had warned them to stay within the village perimeter, but a few youths defied the directive,” the source added.

The successful operation is part of ongoing efforts by the military to dismantle terrorist camps and secure communities in Zamfara and the wider North-West region.

