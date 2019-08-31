The Zamfara State Government says it will make used of the Agro Rangers Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the modern RUGA settlement to ensure harmony among the herders and farmers.

The State Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, made the disclosure while receiving the personnel that were specially trained to handle the unit’s operation in the state.

Matawalle said interactive session would be organised to educate farmers and Fulani herders on the role of the agro rangers in maintaining peace and security in RUGA settlement.

He said the establishment of the unit is timely, considering the needs of the state in creating understanding between the conflicting groups.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Aliyu Garba, said he was there to intimate the governor of the successful completion of the personnel training and their readiness for formal inauguration.

Garba said the unit was introduced to checkmate the activities of farmers and herders around the grazing areas.

According to him, the formation of the unit in the command is in line with the Federal Government’s directives to introduce a special department in the corps to handle the security of grazing areas.

He assured that the personnel had acquired all the necessary skills and talent to ensure peace and security of the areas.