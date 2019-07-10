The Zamfara Government is to investigate “the last minute”appointment of 14 Permanent Secretaries by the immediate past Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari administration in the state.

Governor Bello Matawallen-Maradun stated this in Gusau on Wednesday while receiving the interim report of the state Transition Committee.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Yari had in April 2019 appointed 14 new Permanent Secretaries into the state civil service.

The Governor said that government had noticed irregularities in the appointments, adding, “We are therefore, going to set up a committee to investigate the appointments”.

He lamented the high number of permanent secretaries in the state, saying, “it is worrisome that in Zamfara alone we have 49 Permanent Secretaries”.

He said the state government would review all appointments and contracts awarded by the immediate past administration few days before the handing over.

Earlier, the Chairman of the state Transition committee, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, called for the investigation of the appointments.

Wakkala, who is also the immediate past deputy governor of the state, said the transition committee discovered some irregularities in the appointments.