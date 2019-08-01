Zamfara Government on Thursday said it had adopted promotion examinations as part of the criteria of promoting local government employees.

The Chairman Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Malami Yandoto, stated this in Gusau at the closing ceremony of a four-day workshop for LG directors of personnel and finance, as well as treasurers and cashiers from the 14 local government councils in the state.

Yandoto said the need for the promotion exams and training and retraining of the local government personnel was very necessary to check rampant abuse of the civil service at local government level.

He said: “There is need for local government employees to wake up and understand their duties as civil servants, so as to advise government professionally to achieve efficiency, prudence and transparency in discharging public responsibilities.

“It is in my hope to transform the local government employees in the state to compete with their counterparts in all the states and the Federal Capital Toritory.”

Yandoto explained that the promotion examinations would test the competency of the LG personnel in the discharge of their duties.

On the workshop, the commission chairman urged the participants to make effective use of the knowledge acquired to enhance their performance.

He also advised them to remain loyal and discharge their duties in accordance with the law, adding that the commission was committed to their welbeing.