The Zamfara State Government says it will inaugurate Ruga project in the state as part of celebrations to mark 100 days in office of Governor Bello Matawalle.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Maru, announced this at a news conference on Monday in Gusau.

Maru said the governor would formally launch the Ruga settlement which the state government had already allocated 100 hectares of land from each of the three senatorial districts of the state.

He explained that the Ruga project in the state was wider in scope than the original plan of the Federal Government.

Maru said September 2 to 6 has been set aside for the celebration where the state would showcase its rich culture to the rest of the world.

He said that the administration has every reason to celebrate as it was common knowledge that a lot has been achieved in spite of the security challenges.

The SSG said free medical services, drugs as well as fertiliser would be provided to some selected existing Fulani settlements during the period.