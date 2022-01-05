Zamfara State Police Command neutralises two suspected bandits

The Zamfara State’s Police Command said it has neutralized two suspected bandits along Funtua-Gusau road in Tsafe Local Government Area of the State.

The State’s Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superintendent Mohammed Shehu, disclosed this while briefing reporters in Gusau, the State’s capital.

Shehu explained that the Police Special Forces neutralised two armed men while repelling an attempted attack on Tofa Community in Tsafe local government on January 4.

According to him, the suspected bandits stormed the highway in seven boxer motorcycles and blocked the road to abduct innocent travelers.

“A brand new boxer motorcycle, live ammunition and mobile phones were recovered from the bandits,” he said.

Shehu recalled that the police had on January 2, 2022 rescued 29 kidnapped victims, including pregnant women and nursing mothers along the same road.

He appealed to the public to provide credible information to the security agencies in the effort to flush out the bandits from their various hideouts in the area.

It will be recalled that the Police rescued over 68 other kidnapped persons, including women and children, and subsequently reunited them with their families on Tuesday.

