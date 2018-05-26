Zamfara spends N6b on agriculture in seven years

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara says his administration has spent over N6. 8billion to boost agriculture in the state in the last seven years.

Yari made the disclosure on Saturday while launching the 2018 wet season fertiliser sale at Nasarawa Burkullu village in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

He said, the amount was used in the procurement of fertiliser, pesticides and other farm inputs in order to create a more conducive farming environment to farmers in the state.

He said: “Agriculture as the mainstay of our state will have to be strengthened to provide food security not only for the people of the state but the nation in general and this we will do to the best of our ability.”

The governor explained that his administration was collaborating with the Federal Government to provide full security cover to farmers against threats by bandits.

He said: “We have made strong effort to provide good road network linking several communities and major towns in the state so as to ease transportation difficulties faced by our rural dwellers in the past and to check the menace of the armed bandits.

“This has significantly improved security in the state and we are not relenting on this, we will continue to fight all those unrepentant criminals so that our communities can continue to live in peace.”

He said, 25,000 metric tonnes of assorted fertiliser would be distributed through 60 trailer loads allocation to each of the 14 LGAs of the state.

The governor who warned that government would not take it lightly with any diversion of the commodity, said, each 50kg bag would be sold at affordable rate of N5, 000 to farmers in the state.