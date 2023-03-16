Zamfara: Shinkafi, Yuguda canvass support for Matawalle’s re-election

A former National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Sani Shinkafi and a former Minister of Finance, Alhaji Bashir Yuguda, have declared support for the second term bid of Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamafara.

The duo spoke at a grand rally organised by two All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups: Wamban Shinkafi Political Movement and Wamban Shinkafi Political Agenda, in Gusau on Thursday.

They urged their supporters across the state to vote for Matawalle and APC House of Assembly candidates in the March 18 elections.

Shinkafi commended APC supporters in the state for their efforts which led to the victory of party in the March 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“We joined APC in June 2021 because of the integrity of Gov. Bello Matawalle.

“We are in APC with sincerity, justice and fairness.

“Therefore, on March 18, at the governorship polls, we should vote for Matawalle and all APC candidates across the 24 state assembly constituencies in the state.

“Members of Wamban Shinkafi Political Movement are going to continue to mobilise massive support for APC to ensure victory in the governorship and state assembly polls,” he said.

Yuguda, on his own, said that Matawalle should be given a second term mandate to complete all the development projects he had initiated in the state.

He said that the governor should be commended for uniting the party in the state.

“Therefore, we are calling on our supporters to come out en masse on the election day and vote for Matawalle and all APC candidates across the 147 political wards in the state,” he said.