The Zamfara State Government has removed the Emir of Maru, Abubakar Cika, and the District Head of Kanoma, Ahmed Kanoma, over aiding and abetting bandits in the state.

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, made this known.

Matawalle said the Emir and District Head will be prosecuted very soon.

According to him: “We have sacked the Emir of Maru, Abubakar Cika, for aiding and abetting bandits in the state.

“He will be prosecuted with the District Head of Kanoma, Ahmed Kanoma.”

Writing on his Twitter handle, he added: “It’s a shame that leaders who are supposed to protect their communities are the front runners of its destruction.”