Zamfara reopens four more markets

Zamfara government has approved the immediate reopening of four additional markets in the state.

The security-challenged state gave the approval following what it called satisfactory reports received on security situation in the affected communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state government had earlier reopened seven markets which included Kaura Namoda, Kasuwar Daji, Gusau and Danjibga.

Others are Tsafe, Talata Mafara and Gummi markets which had been running smoothly.

Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, on Wednesday in Gusau listed additional markets to be reopened as Dansadau, Maradun, Bungudu and Maru.

“The decision to reopen the markets was informed by the series of reports received from the communities on some sanity in the security situation,’’ he said in a statement.

He explained that government also took the decision following agreement with the markets leaders that criminal activities would not take place at the markets and lives and property of individuals would be safeguarded.

He expressed government’s gratitude to the people in the state for their support and cooperation as well as prayers they had been offering for it.

Dosara also commended security agencies for tirelessly neutralising bandits and flushing them out of the state.

He added that recent onslaughts on bandits in various parts of the state had been yielding positive results.

Dosara assured that government would continue to work hand-in-hand with security agencies and would provide them necessary support and assistance to make their jobs easy.