The Zamfara State Government on Tuesday received reports of the Minimum Wage Implementation Committee inaugurated in 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state government in 2019 inaugurated the 27-man committee headed by a former Minister of Finance, Alhaji Bashir Yuguda.

Receiving the report, Governor Bello Matawalle reiterated his administration’s determination to implement the new N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

Matawalle said: “I am commending the efforts made by members for their hard work and dedication to the success of the assignment given to them by the state government.

“As I said, workers’ welfare is one of the top priorities of my administration.

“I am giving the assurance to the entire civil servants in the state that the state would implement the N30,000 minimum wage for the benefits of our workers.”

Describing civil servants as the bedrock of economic development, Matawalle said his administration was ready to give them their rights and privileges.

He, however, said the state government would set up a mini-committee to review the report and look at the possible implementation of the recommendations of the committee.

He called on civil servants in the state to ensure dedication and punctuality to their service.

Earlier, the committee chairman had said the committee was inaugurated by Matawalle in 2019, adding that it embarked on its assignment immediately after its inauguration.

Yuguda said: “We made various consultations within and outside the state; our work was just delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We worked together with the leadership of labour unions in the state, particularly the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.”

He commended members of the committee for their support and cooperation.

“With your hard work, commitment and dedication, we are able to provide suitable recommendations for the benefit of civil servants in the state,” he said.