Zamfara politics: Senator Marafa’s loyalists declare support for Tinubu, Yari, Matawalle

Thousands of members of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara under the Sen Kabiru Marafa’s political group on Monday ditched him, refusing to defect from the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Marafa had recently announced his defection from APC.

NAN further reports that Marafa’s political group in Zamfara had now suffered a serious setback as thousands of his supporters refused to join him by staying put in the APC.

Speaking at the occasion organised by Marafa’s loyalists in Gusau on Monday, the former Administrative Secretary of Marafa’s APC group, Abdulkadir Mijinyawa said thousands of APC supporters under the former Senator’s group have rejected his decision to leave the APC.

“Therefore, on behalf of the thousands supporters from Marafa’s camp across the 14 local government areas of the state, we are not leaving the APC.

“We are not satisfied with the decision of our former political boss, Marafa, to leave the APC.

“We remain in APC, we are now no longer with the Sen. Marafa’s political group,” he said.

According to Mijinyawa, they are the loyalists to the APC leadership in Zamfara under, Tukur Danfulani.

“As you can see, representatives from APC supporters from the 14 LGAs including elders, youths and women groups as well as social media influencers of Marafa’s political group are here.

“We are solidly behind Sen. Abdul’aziz Yari and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle and we will work for Tinubu’s success in the 2027 general elections,” he added.

Responding, the state APC Chairman Tukur Danfulani, represented by the Secretary of the party, Ibrahim Dangaladima, commended the decision of the APC supporters not to leave the party.

Danfulani said: “This is a welcome development, I appreciate you, you have shown a good commitment in the interest of the party.

Also Read

“As we all know, the APC leadership in the state remains united.

“I want to assure you that the party will carry every member of the party along.

“I want to reassure you that every one of you will be given equal treatment as a member of the APC,” he explained.

Prominent Marafa’s political supporters who attended the occasion included Abdulkadir Mijinyawa, Abubakar Sadiq, Bello Biyara and Shamsu Kasida.

Other important political stakeholders in the state that attended the occasion were Chairmen of Marafa’s political group from the 14 LGAs of the state.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']