The Zamfara State Police Command said it has recovered 14 motorcycles belonging to suspected bandits in Gidan village of Tsae Local Government Area.

It was learnt that on February 2, 2021 at about 10:30pm, a distress call was received by the Divisional Police Officer of Tsafe Division that armed bandits in their hundreds blocked Tsafe-Funtua Road with intent to rob innocent commuters.

A statement by the Command’s Commissioner, Abutu Yaro, said following the distress call, the DPO mobilised a combined team of Special Forces and Conventional Policemen to the scene.

He said after serious gun duel with the bandits, they fled into the bush with possible gun wounds and left their 14 operational motorcycles and other bags containing their clothes and Military Camouflage uniforms.

Yaro said the case is being investigated at the State CID.

He added that efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects was being intensified.