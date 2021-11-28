Zamfara police arrest man for collaborating with notorious bandits

Tactical operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command along with operatives from FIB/STS Force Headquarters, Abuja, led by DSP Hussaini Gimba, have arrested one Babuga Abubakar of Mayana area, Gusau Local Government Area.

The information was disclosed in a signed statement by the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Elkanah.

It was gathered that on November 3, 2021, the suspect was arrested in Gusau based on intelligence that he has been collaborating with notorious bandits such as Lawali Na’eka, a ring leader operating in Maradun LGA, and Almeriya, a notorious bandits kingpin operating in Bungudu.

Elkanah stated that upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that prior to his arrest by the Police, himself, Lawali Na’eka and Almeriya conspired and went to Wanke village in Gusau LGA with over 100 operational motorcycles, where they rustled over 240 belonging to different individuals.

The CP added that the suspect was undergoing discreet investigation.