Zamfara Police arrest 55-year-old bandit drugs supplier

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested one Abdullahi Mohammed, 55, who specialises in supply of Indian hemp and other illicit drugs to various bandits’ camps in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger State.

According to the State Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, the suspect was nabbed by operatives on November 5.

According to Elkanah at a news briefing, Mohammed was arrested at about 2pm by operatives of the Command working in synergy with the FIB/STS operatives.

They were said to have acted on credible intelligence.

According to Elkanah, upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and led the operatives to the recovery of large quantity of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at Gwiwa village of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.