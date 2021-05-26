The Zamfara State police command, in collaboration with the state government Committee on Peace and Amnesty Programme headed by the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Dauran, and some repentant bandits on Wednesday 26th May, 2021 facilitated the unconditional release of 53 kidnapped victims.

The release of the victims was a fulfillment of a pledge made by some repentant bandits to actively key into the peace agenda of the state government under the leadership of Governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle and also collaborate with the security agencies to fight their kinsmen who refuse to renounce criminal activities.

According to a statement by the command’s public relations officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, the Commissioner of Police commended the repentant bandits for assisting the police and the state government in facilitating the unconditional release of the victims.

He enjoined them to redouble their commitment in collaborating with the police and other security agencies to deal decisively with the recalcitrant bandits who refused to embrace the culture of peace in the state.

The Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Dauran, thanked the officers and men of the command for working tirelessly to ensure peace and security in the state.

He promised that the government of Governor Matawalle will continue to support the security agencies, especially the police, to enhance their operational capacity.

The victims who are natives of Doka, Dan Gamj, Juyyi and Fanda Haki in Kekun Waje district of Bungudu Local Government Area of the state were debriefed by the police and later reunited with their families, without paying a kobo as ransom.

Meanwhile, the state command said its operatives attached to 42 PMF Squadron Gusau, on Tuesday 25th May 2021, while on stop-and-search operations at Zamfara\Katsina boarder intercepted one Abdullahi Aliyu with a Honda Civic, car with registration number EKY 66 GB.

In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to have stolen the vehicle from where it was parked inside Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau.

The vehicle was later confirmed to be the property of one Zuwaira Aliyu of Samaru area, Gusau.

The suspect is undergoing discreet investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Gusau, with a view to arresting other members of his gang.