The Zamfara State National Assembly Peoples Democratic Party Caucus on Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to grant amnesty to repentant bandits in the North West.

Addressing the newsmen, the Leader of the Caucus, Sahabi Alhaji Yau, explained that since amnesty could work for militants in the Nigerian Delta, the same programme can also work for repentant bandits in the North West.

The Caucus said: “It is our belief that the Federal Government should offer amnesty to those repentant bandits in the North West region because we are convinced that these repentant bandits should be encouraged to contribute positively to society.

“The current state of affairs in Zamfara State further convinces us that peace cannot only be achieved by force, it is evidently clear that peace can also be achieved through understanding and genuine dialogue.

“This conviction comes on the heels of a similar success recorded in the Niger Delta when the late President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, granted amnesty to repentant bandits in that region.”