Zamfara mine collapse: FG mobilises rescue operations

The Federal Government has mobilised rescue operations to Kadauri Community in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara, where a mining pit collapsed and killed many miners.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, made the disclosure in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident which occurred on Thursday night trapped several artisanal miners, with 10 confirmed deaths by Zamfara Government.

The incident, which followed hours of rainfall, was tied to the influx of illegal miners in the state and irregularities in their operations.

Alake said first responders in collaboration with state officials had begun rescue operations and that the site would be sealed off afterward.

He said federal mines officers in the state would lead the rescue operations, investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, and present a comprehensive report.

“The collapse, triggered by heavy rainfall and aggravated by the unlawful activities of illegal miners, trapped at least 15 itinerant mine workers. Thirteen of them have been recovered, tragically with no survivors.

“Efforts are on course to recover the remaining two, still trapped in the rubble,” he said.

Alake bemoaned the tragedy, describing the loss of lives as both avoidable and unfortunate.

He described the collapse area as characterised by loose sand and traces of gold, suitable for alluvial mining.

According to him, once gold traces were discovered, illegal miners mobilised itinerant workers who rushed to the site with rudimentary tools, disregarding the environmental and safety risks inherent to the terrain.

He said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was tackling illegal mining in Zamfara through military clearance operations coordinated by the National Security Adviser.

The minister stated that Zamfara poses a unique challenge to tackling illegal mining because of its history of banditry before the current administration.

He pointed out that following improved security in the state, the ministry in December 2024 announced the lifting of the ban on exploration mining activities in Zamfara.

According to the minister, since then, the Federal Government has intensified security operations in the state and in the Northwest region to ensure that full mining operations resume in earnest.

He said to further strengthen oversight and monitoring of mining sites nationwide, the ministry had commenced the process of installing satellite surveillance systems.

He added that the move would enable real-time monitoring and proactive responses to incidents such as the Zamfara collapse while deterring illegal activities.

Alake reaffirmed the Federal Government’s determination to enforce zero tolerance for illegal mining, warning those involved to desist or face the full weight of the law.

“We will not relent until we rid this country of the nefarious activities of illegal miners.

“Despite our vast landmass, we remain undaunted.

“With satellite surveillance and other enforcement measures underway, we aim to drastically reduce mine collapses across the country and tighten the noose around sponsors of illegal mining,” he said.