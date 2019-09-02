All local government council chairmen in Zamfara State took an oath never to abandon ex-Governor Abdulaziz Yari after he left office, former Chairman of Tsafe Local Government Area, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, has revealed.

Abubakar made the revelation in Talata Mafara on Sunday when All Progressives Congress party leaders in the state held a meeting with Yari at his Talata Mafara residence.

He said: “I led my colleagues, the local government council chairmen, all of whom are members of our great party, into taking the oath at the then Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs’ office, Alhaji Muttaka Rini.

“We all agreed to stand by our leader, Alhaji Abdulaziz, in thick and thin because of his wonderful leadership style, which has taken Zamfara to greater heights in the last eight years.

“We do not have any reason to leave this our great leader because as it is, even if it gets to the worst situation, the council chairmen will be the last to leave and anyone who betrays that oath will certainly not end well in life.

“Yari has taught us the rudiments of life such that we are not afraid of poverty or wealth because we are now well disciplined in this direction.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was held a day after the former governor returned from Saudi Arabia where he performed the 2019 Hajj.

Yari had earlier expressed happiness for the continued loyalty of members of the party to him, assuring them that the party would continue to be stronger and reclaim leadership of the state in the 2023 elections.