The Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed December 5 to conduct Local Government Election in the state.

The commission’s Secretary, Muhammad Sani, disclosed this in a statement in Gusau on Tuesday.

He said Governor Bello Matawalle had given approval to the commission to conduct the elections and appealed to political parties, security agencies, media and other stakeholders for their support.

“In view of the above, the commission hereby solicits all the necessary support and cooperation from the general public for the successful conduct of free, fair and credible LG polls in the state,” Sani said.