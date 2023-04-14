Zamfara lawmakers extend tenure of LG Sole Administrators

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Friday extended the tenure of Local Government Sole Administrators by 45 days.

This was contained in a statement by Nasiru Biyabiki, Director-General, Press Affairs and Public Relations, to the house.

It said that the lawmakers arrived at the decision at the plenary after receiving an executive request for extension of the tenure from April 14 to May 29.

House leader, Farutenure Dosara (APC, Maradun 1 Constituency), presented the government’s request to the house.

The statement quoted Dosara as saying that the request came from Governor Bello Matawalle through the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

Speaker Nasiru Magarya, while reacting to the request, said it was urgent considering the importance attached to it and in line with the provision of sections 16 (1) and 17 of Zamfara State Local Government Law, 2022.

After deliberations by the lawmakers on the matter, the House unanimously resolved to extend the tenure as contained in the request, the statement said.