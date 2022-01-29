Zamfara Lawmaker, Na’iddah dies at 68

A Zamfara State House of Assembly, member, Alhaji Ibrahim Na’iddah (APC, Gusau 2 Constituency) has died at 68 after a protracted illness.

This was contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday by the Director General, Press Affairs and Public Relations of the assembly, Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura.

According to the statement, the lawmaker died in the early hours of Saturday at the Federal Medical Center, Gusau, following a protracted illness.

“The remains of the lawmaker was finally laid to rest at the Gusau Central Cemetery along Gangaren Kwata area in Gusau, the state capital.

“His funeral prayer was performed at the Central Jumu’at Mosque Kanwuri area in Gusau metropolis.

“The funeral prayer was attended by the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, his Deputy, Musa Bawa and all members of the state House of Assembly and other government functionaries in the state,” he said.

Condoling the family of the deceased, the Speaker prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the the soul of the deceased Aljannatul Firdausi.

He also urged the family to consider death as destined by Allah,” he added.