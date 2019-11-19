The Zamfara Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has condoled with families of victims of Sunday’s bandits’ attacks in Karaye village, Gummi Local Government Area of the state.

The state APC Chairman Alhaji Lawal Liman, in a statement issued in Gusau on Tuesday, described the attack as unfortunate and worrisome.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 14 persons were killed and 10 others injured in the attack.

“On behalf of the entire members of APC in the state, I am using this medium condole the families of those who lost their lives to the incident.

“I pray to almighty Allah to give the families of the victims the fortitude to bear the loss and make it easy for those who were injured”, he said.

Liman urged people of the state to continue to pray to God for sustainable peace and stability to the state.