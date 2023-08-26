Zamfara Illegal Gold Mining: Oncologist shares video, raises alarm

An Oncologist, Dr. Abubakar Adamu, has raised the alarm over the continuous illegal gold mining in Zamfara State.

The Zaria, Kaduna State-based healthcare practitioner, who is a specialist in Radiation, raised the alarm on Saturday.

In a post on his Facebook page, accompanied with a video, Adamu wrote: “Urgent Call to Action: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, VP Kashim Shetima, Zamfara State Governor, and All Stakeholders! Fear Allah🙏🇳🇬.

“Dear President Tinubu, Governor of Zamfara State, VP Kashim Shetima and all relevant esteemed stakeholders.

“I address you today with deep concern for the dire situation unfolding in Zamfara. The scenes of illegal gold mining and its repercussions on our security can no longer be ignored. It’s time for a decisive response, and I implore you all to lead the charge.

Illegal mining is not just a local issue; it threatens our nation’s stability. The lives lost and the insecurity it breeds cannot persist. But there is a solution within our reach, one that can not only end this menace but also contribute to our economy’s growth.

“Imagine if we channel the energy of those involved in illegal mining into a legal, regulated industry. Our gold reserves can drive economic prosperity, fuel development projects, and create job opportunities. We can turn the tide and show the world what Nigeria is capable of.

“The alarming fact that our gold is being illegally exported to Dubai underscores the urgency of this matter. We must take control of our resources and ensure they benefit our people. This journey starts with your leadership and the cooperation of all stakeholders involved.

“Let’s stand together, President Tinubu and Governor of Zamfara State, along with every stakeholder, to chart a new course for our beloved country. It’s time to secure our future and pave the way for a prosperous Nigeria. 🌟🇳🇬 #ActionForZamfara.

“#NigeriaDeservesBetter.”