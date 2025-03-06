Zamfara governor appoints new Head of Service

Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of Yakubu Haidara as the substantive Head of the Zamfara State Civil Service.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Abubakar Nakwada, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that Haidara will replace Ahmad Liman, who retired from the civil service on February 28, 2025.

Haidara, a 1989 Political Science graduate from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, was appointed Permanent Secretary in 2012 and has served in various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

Until his appointment, he was the Permanent Secretary for Cabinet Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The governor thanked the outgoing Head of Service for his dedication and urged the new appointee to uphold integrity and adhere strictly to Public Service rules.

NAN also reports that the appointment takes immediate effect.

