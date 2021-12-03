Zamfara Government bars MDAs from speaking to press

Zamfara State has barred officials from Ministries, Departments and Agencies from disseminating information regarding policies and programmes of the government.

The Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, made the disclosure to newsmen on Thursday in Gusau.

He spoke when he addressed members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

Dosara said the Zamfara State Government centralised information management to the ministry to curtail the spread of fake news and misinformation to the people of Zamfara State.

He said: “This is in view of the security situation in the state and the mismanagement of information where everybody takes his own opinion and chips in on behalf of government.

“This further aggravates the issues of security challenges in the state and the executive council, in one of its resolutions during its last meeting, decided to centralise information.

“Council took the decision so as to have control and to avert the series of misinformation, which is leading to further aggravate the insecurity in the state.

“Henceforth, it’s only the Ministry of Information or the Commissioner for Information that are allowed to speak on behalf of the government, while the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor is the only person allowed to speak on behalf of the governor.

“These two people are the custodians of information of the government of Zamfara State as far as the present administration is concerned.

“We also appeal to journalists to take it as a working tool that is making easier for you to have access to information you are looking for to write your reports.

“Anybody that speaks to you on behalf of government if it is not the Commissioner for Information or the SA to the Governor on Media, that information is invalid as far as Zamfara State Government is concerned.”

Meanwhile, Governor Bello Matawalle has approved the appointment of Malam Musa Mailafiya as the new Director-General, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications of the Government House.

Matawalle, in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mailafiya replaced Yusuf Idris Gusau, who is now the All Progressives Congress state Publicity Secretary.