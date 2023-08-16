Zamfara governmemt introduces Performance Index forCommissioners

The Zamfara government has introduced a Performance Index for the 18 new Commissioners in the state.

Governor Dauda Lawal made this known during a ceremony for the inauguration of commissioners in Gusau, the State’s capital.

“You must redouble your efforts because you will be assessed based on key performance index ,” he said.

The Governor therefore urged them to cultivate good working relationships and synergy with their ministries for the betterment of the state.

The Oath of office was administered to the newly appointed members of the State Executive Council by the State Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu.