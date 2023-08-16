The Zamfara government has introduced a Performance Index for the 18 new Commissioners in the state.
Governor Dauda Lawal made this known during a ceremony for the inauguration of commissioners in Gusau, the State’s capital.
“You must redouble your efforts because you will be assessed based on key performance index ,” he said.
The Governor therefore urged them to cultivate good working relationships and synergy with their ministries for the betterment of the state.
Also Read:
- Zamfara governmemt introduces Performance Index forCommissioners
- No federal university is allowed to charge tuition fees — FG
- Gov. Sani appoints new heads of agencies in Kaduna
- US-based Nigerian church celebrates 10th anniversary of community service
- Lady beaten, stripped, hair shaved in viral video says it’s prank + Video, photos
The Oath of office was administered to the newly appointed members of the State Executive Council by the State Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu.