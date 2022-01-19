Zamfara Gov. announces 250 new political appointees

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has appointed 250 additional political appointees to aid governance in the North west State.

The Director-General on Political Affairs and Inter Party Relations, Alhaji Mikailu Aliyu, made this known while addressing newsmen in Gusau, the State’s capital Wednesday.

Aliyu explained that the rationale behind the appointment was to ensure that good governance reached the grassroots and communities.

He added that since the inception of Matawalle’s administration, the governor had appointed 25 commissioners, 55 Special Advisers, 72 Directors-General and 12 board members.

He related that 250 political appointees included eight directors-general and 242 senior special assistants, bringing the total number of political appointees in the state to 1,700.

The DG also dismissed the accusation that the State government was after one Shamsu Shehu, Chairman Marafa Social Media, describing the allegation as “baseless”.

He stated further that Matawalle’s administration was peace loving that allows freedom of expression and political association among citizens of the state. NAN